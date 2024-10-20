Daydreamers May Be More Likely To Get Songs Stuck In Their Heads ― But Chewing Gum Could Help

Rebecca Black / YouTube

This is a bit ridiculous, but I have had TikTok’s “Coffee Coffee, Dingle Dingle” song stuck in my head for days now.

The tune, which is a remix of Marty Miller’s unorthodox motivational speech, came about because of the creator’s trending grammarless conversations with Missy McIntosh.

But my brain is not an algorithm ― so why does it keep playing the viral sound on loop in my head?

According to Steven Gordon, M.D, a neurologist at UC Health and assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, catchy songs affect up to 98% of Western populations.

The often 15-to-30-second loops reach official earworm status when we have an “inability to dislodge a song and prevent it from repeating itself,” he told Prevention.

But why?

There are a few reasons, Dr Gordon says.

Firstly, music is a great way to remember things, as everyone who learned to spell “delicious” by reciting Fergalicious’ lyrics can attest to.

That’s because music is closely related to memory. It can sometimes tap into our “phonological loop,” the speech and sound-related part of our working memory which holds verbal and auditory information in our brains.

So when we recall a catchy tune, Prevention says we’re creating a psychological “itch” our brains feel compelled to scratch over and over.

That’s especially true with what Dr Gordon calls “attention-seeking” songs, which often combine a quick, upbeat tempo with long notes and “common melodic contours.”

Those who daydream or whose minds wander often may be more likely to get songs stuck in their heads, the doctor shared, as can musicians.

Earworms can also subconsciously be triggered by associating a song with an emotion, he adds.

Right. So how can I get rid of it?

Dr Gordon suggests the auditory equivalent of the hair of the dog might help, stating that listening to the full version of the song stuck in your head can sort of flush it out.

If it doesn’t, he says busying your mind with puzzles, talk radio, or even chewing gum might help ― though he stresses these are just his theories and aren’t backed by research.

Sometimes, the doctor says, ruminating endlessly on certain songs can be related to OCD or anxiety.