The Suspect Involved In The Southport Attack Has Just Been Named. Here's Why.

Tributes to the victims are left by wellwishers on July 30, 2024 in Southport, England. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

The 17-year-old suspect accused of killing three girls in Southport while they attended a dance class has been publicly named as Axel Rudakubana.

Until now, Rudakubana’s identity was kept under wraps before because he is under 18.

However, Judge Andrew Menary KC decided to reveal his name in these “exceptional” circumstances because he said it was in the public interest on Wednesday.

The death of the three girls – nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and six-year-old Bebe King – sent a wave of grief across the country earlier this week.

Eight others were in a critical condition after the attack, although two have now been released from hospital.

The vigil for the victims in Southport was then hijacked by far-right protesters, who had been galvanised by misinformation on social media.

Almost 40 police officers had to be medically treated as a result of the riot, thought to be linked to the far-right group, the English Defence League, on Tuesday.

Two more protests took place on Wednesday night, one outside Downing Street’s gates, where more than 100 protesters were arrested, and one in Hartlepool, where a police car was torched.

While lifting the anonymity order on his name, the judge said: “Whilst I accept it is exceptional given his age, principally because he is 18 in six days’ time, I do not make an order under section 45.

“Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum.”

Rudakubana is also set to turn 18 on Wednesday, August 7.

The judge said that could provide “an additional excuse for a fresh round of public disorder”.

Rudakubana was faced with three counts of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder on Wednesday.

He was also charged with possessing a curved kitchen knife, which the court was told he used in the attack.

During his hearing on Thursday, Rudakubana covered his face with his clothing and refused to speak, not even confirming his name.

He has been denied bail.

The judge told Rudakubana: “You are remanded to youth detention accommodation util these proceedings have been completed. That position might change when you achieve your [age of] majority in a short while.”