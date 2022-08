Why Was Shamima Begum’s UK Citizenship Removed?

At 15 years old, Shamima Begum and two other girls travelled from east London to join Islamic state in Syria. After more than three years living under their control, Begum was found in a refugee camp. The then-home secretary Sajid Javid stripped her of her citizenship but the case has raised questions over the legality and power of doing so and Begum has now won the right to appeal, and return to Britain to fight, the decision.