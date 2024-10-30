I'm A Doctor ― Here's Why You Should Check Your Loo Roll After Wiping

Amy G / HuffPost UK

Because so many of us struggle to talk about what happens on the porcelain throne, loads of good advice ― like squatting while you poop or “mooing” so you don’t strain ― goes unheard.

But no such accusation of coyness can be laid against Dr Karan Rajan, a doctor who’s known for going into serious detail about gut health on his TikTok account.

In a recent video, Dr Karan Stitched another app user who admitted to checking her TP sheets every single time she finished wiping.

“You need to start checking your toilet paper every time you wipe your chocolate-coated buns,” he explained.

Why?

Well, one reason is to ensure you’ve properly cleaned the area.

But Dr Rajan says a look at the colour you’ve left behind it can reveal a lot about your gut health too.

Brown-hued marks “of all different shades” are normal, the doctor says.

Those with a tinge of green can happen because you’ve been eating a lot of leafy veg, meanwhile yellow stool “can be a sign of a bowel infection or even too much fat in the stool.”

That can be down to malabsorption issues created by coeliac disease or pancreatic insufficiency.

“If you notice a bright red colour, assuming you’re not a beet-eating champion, this is a sign of bleeding in your lower intestine” often caused by haemorrhoids (piles) or an anal fissure (tear).

In rare cases, blood on your TP can be a sign of Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or bowel cancer.

Black stains can occur thanks to an excess of iron supplements or antacids, “but it’s often a sign of partially-digested blood and could signify bleeding somewhere higher up in the digestive tract and that’s not normal.”

White or clay colours “could signify a blockage of the bile flow” and belie a liver or pancreas issue.

When should I see a doctor?

According to Dr Rajan, “If you notice yellow, black, red, or a pale colour on your toilet paper and it’s been going on for over three weeks with no changes to your diet or medication,” you should make a trip to your GP.

But “don’t panic ― chances are it’s something benign,” he adds.