Why You Shouldn't Worry About How Clean Your House Is, Your Kids Will Be Alright

Deciding whether to douse your home in heavy duty cleaner, or leave it purposefully on the messy side, can be a minefield for parents wanting to do the best by their children’s health. On the one hand you want to protect them from germs, on the other, you want to boost their immune systems.

New research suggests not being exposed to enough microbes - including bacteria and germs - early in life can trigger childhood leukaemia. The research, by Professor Mel Greaves of The Institute of Cancer Research, London, has sparked a wealth of articles suggesting over-cleaning your home can cause childhood cancer.

But Professor Sally Bloomfield, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, tells HuffPost UK a lot of these articles are missing the point; the study doesn’t actually mention cleaning.

“Hygiene is something so much more than cleanliness. General day-to-day cleaning - such as how often we clean the toilet or how often we clean the floor - has very little impact in terms of protecting us from disease,” she says.

So, what is the best course of action to keep your kids healthy?