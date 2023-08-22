UK Holidaymakers Warned To Watch Out For 'Evil Twin' Wi-Fi

dem10 via Getty Images

If you’re anything like me, you’ll unashamedly admit that sometimes you just want to scroll the internet from a sunnier, more scenic bed.

But if your online activity on holiday takes place on an unfamiliar Wi-Fi connection, you could be putting your security at risk, experts at SecureTeam told The Express.

They revealed networks known as “evil twin” Wi-Fi accounts are often one of the culprits when people fall victim to account takeovers. And even “savvy” holidaymakers can fall victim to this relatively common form of fraud.

So, here’s how the “evil twin” Wi-Fi networks work, and how you can stop them.

Fake Wi-Fi networks often have convincing names

Cybersecurity experts at Kaspersky say that scammers will provide a fake network in places like restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, and even airports.

Once you log into this network and enter personal details, they will then be able to use that information to attempt logins on your behalf – while others might contact users with scams.

To deceive unaware travellers, fake Wi-Fi networks frequently adopt innocent names like “guest wifi” or “free wifi.”

These networks lack security measures, making them easily accessible for login, and they employ credential testing to try and acquire sensitive information.

“Typically, ‘evil twin’ Wi-Fi networks direct users to a login page resembling that of a trusted network and request an email address, name, and password under the pretense of setting up a personal account,” experts told The Express.

How to avoid these networks

You’ll naturally want to avoid logging into one of these networks. And while there’s no foolproof process to keep your online identity safe, (“connected devices can’t distinguish between genuine connections and fake versions,” Kaspersky says), the pros recommend checking with hotel reception staff and other staff members before logging into a network.

You’ll also want to avoid online shopping, online banking, and other sensitive searches on new – or untrusted – networks.