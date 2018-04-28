NEWS

Will Grenfell Impact Kensington & Chelsea's Local Elections?

For the first time in 53 years, the Conservatives run the risk of losing the local council of the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea. Voting for the local elections is the first polling test since the Grenfell fire and many see it as a chance for the local communities to punish the local council for the slow response in June to the unfolding tragedy. HuffPost UK visited various parts of the borough across the socioeconomic divide of the north and south of the borough to see whether constituents felt that way.