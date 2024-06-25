Will Smith Jose Devillegas via Getty Images

Will Smith is set to mark his return to the music world with a performance at the BET Awards this coming weekend.

Although primarily known for his Oscar-winning acting career, the former Fresh Prince star is also a successful rapper, and last released an album in 2005.

However, while finer details are currently being kept under wraps, BET organisers have confirmed that Will is set to perform new original song during the ceremony on Sunday night.

BET’s executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy Connie Orlando enthused: “From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honoured to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage.

“We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed.”

Will Smith performed live at Coachella during J Balvin's set in April Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

The BET Awards will mark the Men In Black star’s biggest public appearance since Oscars night in 2022, when he famously came on stage and slapped Chris Rock following a joke the comic made about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Moments later, Will won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Serena and Venus Williams’ father in the biopic King Richard.

Following the fall-out from the Oscars slap, Will was banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years, and in the years since, has kept something of a low profile.

However, he has made several film appearances, most notably in the historical thriller Emancipation and the latest Bad Boys movie Ride Or Die, which hit cinemas earlier this month.

Back in April, Will surprised fans when he joined J Balvin for an impromptu performance of Men In Black at Coachella.

