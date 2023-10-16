Will Smith Responds To Jada Pinkett Smith's Confessions In Her New Book

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have lived what she says are “completely separate lives” since 2016. The prominent Hollywood couple married in 1997. Evan Agostini via Associated Press

Jada Pinkett Smith has dropped several confessions while promoting her new memoir, Worthy, including that she and Will Smith have been separated for seven years.

In a New York Times interview released on Saturday, Smith finally responded to all of Pinkett Smith’s revelations, saying the memoir “kind of woke him up.”

The article paraphrases Smith, writing that Pinkett Smith “had lived a life more on the edge than he’d realised, and she is more resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood.”

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” Smith wrote in an email to The New York Times.

Among the revelation that Pinkett Smith and Smith had been separated for the past seven years, Pinkett Smith also writes in her memoir that Chris Rock asked her out in 2016 when he thought she and Smith were separated (they were not).

Pinkett Smith also addressed Smith slapping Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards after Rock made a joke at her expense. When Smith yelled at Rock to keep his wife’s name out of Rock’s mouth, Pinkett Smith said on Today that she was surprised because she and Smith hadn’t called each other husband and wife in a “long time.”

Both Smith and Pinkett Smith received backlash for the slap, and Pinkett Smith told People on Thursday she wasn’t surprised she got blamed because she had been painted as the adulteress after it was revealed she had a relationship with August Alsina while married to Smith.