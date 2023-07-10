Will Smith Honours Jaden’s Birthday With A Not-So-Subtle Hint At Wanting Grandkids

Will Smith recently celebrated his son Jaden Smith’s 25th birthday with a clear hint about his hope to one day have grandchildren.

The Oscar winner posted a black-and-white photo of him embracing his son on Instagram Saturday, writing that it was his favourite picture of them together.

“Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?!” he wrote in the post’s caption. “When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I’m just sayin’… Wha’s up? What you doin’ over there?”

Will was referencing his now-30-year-old son Trey Smith, whom he shares with his ex-wife, skin care entrepreneur Sheree Zampino. The actor shares Jaden and Willow Smith, 22, with his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jaden Smith and Will Smith were photographed together on August 1, 2016, in New York, New York. The "Icon" rapper recently celebrated a birthday, and his dad posted on Instagram with birthday wishes while hinting at wanting grandkids soon. via Associated Press

The King Richard actor has been celebrating his children on social media on several occasions over the past couple of months.

In April, the actor posted a video of himself in a crowd beaming with pride as Willow performed the first weekend at Coachella in Indio, California.

“WILLOWCHELLA!!” he captioned the post.