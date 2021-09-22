Willie Garson, Sex And The City's Stanford Blatch, Has Died Aged 57

Willie Garson, best known for playing Stanford Blatch in Sex And The City, has died at the age of 57. The actor had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer. Willie played the flamboyant talent agent and close friend and confidante of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City from 1998 until the show ended in 2004. He reprised the role in the two Sex And The City films and had been working on the spin-off series And Just Like That. While his best known character was a gay man, the actor was straight.

Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images Willie Garson

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes in Sex And The City, shared a tribute on Twitter. She said: “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always.” She sent her condolences to Garson’s adopted son, Nathen.

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

Kim Cattrall, who won a Golden Globe for her turn as Samantha Jones, also shared a tribute, writing: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo”

Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo pic.twitter.com/yXhPkxRTv3 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 22, 2021

Michael Patrick King, executive producer of Sex And The City and And Just Like That, said Willie had been dedicated to his work even while ill. He said: “The Sex And The City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson. “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.” Mario Cantone played Wiilie’s on-screen partner in Sex And The City. He said: “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

James Devaney via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson seen on the set of And Just Like That... the follow up series to Sex and the City at the Lyceum Theater on July 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)