Wimbledon – it’s the ultimate endurance test and thanks to its famous all-white dress code, it’s also the most pristinely tailored tournament on the circuit.

This year, however, some of its top players will be donning tennis whites made from old clothes and plastic rubbish that would otherwise have polluted our oceans.

Stella McCartney’s new collection for Adidas – set to be worn at Wimbledon by 2018 and 2017 women’s champions Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza – is just the latest environmental move from the designer, who launched the UN Charter for Sustainable Fashion at the end of last year.

Her sustainable tennis whites will be making their debut on Centre Court next week, but if you’re feeling inspired to wear them too, they’re available to shop online from 25 June.

The kit uses Dope Dye Technology, which involves dying the fabrics at the initial stage of production – reducing water waste – and it’s made from recycled polyester and parley ocean plastic converted into a breathable synthetic yarn.

Described as “the perfect fusion of fashion and high-tech performance”, each piece has been designed with laser cut holes and perforations for “maximum breathability” – perfect for that particularly sweaty last set.

Other players set to showcase the collection in SW19 include Caroline Wozniaki, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev – it’s the first time McCartney has designed Adidas menswear, so watch out for both the men’s and women’s tours kitted out in her designs when Wimbledon starts on Monday 1 July.