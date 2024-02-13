Wobbly Teeth And Lightning Crotch? 19 Unusual Pregnancy Symptoms

While common pregnancy symptoms such as morning sickness, fatigue, and cravings are widely known, many women will be dealing with a range of strange symptoms that they might not know are related to pregnancy.

It’s good to expect the unexpected as you’ll probably come across many symptoms you’ve probably never heard of if you’re a first time mum.

Dr Jamie Winn PharmD, from Universal Drugstore, spoke to HuffPost UK about 19 strange pregnancy symptoms, all from why they happen to how they can be relieved:

Advertisement

1. Metallic taste

Pregnancy might bring a weird metallic or bitter taste in your mouth, thanks to those hormone levels playing tricks on your taste buds. To combat it, indulge in citrusy goodness or freshen up with minty treats like gum or toothpaste.

2. Warmer temperature

Feeling a bit toastier than usual? Blame it on the increased blood flow and metabolism that come with pregnancy. Stay cool and comfy by opting for light, breathable fabrics, and consider embracing fans, air conditioning, or cool compresses, especially during the summer.

3. Strange dreams

Dreaming of alien babies? Pregnancy dreams can get extremely vivid and wild, but they’re usually harmless. Wind down with a relaxing bedtime routine to keep the night terrors at bay.

4. Changes in taste and smell

Hormones might make you love or loathe certain tastes and smells. Get adventurous with food, find what tickles your taste buds during pregnancy, and steer clear of scents that might trigger nausea.

Advertisement

5. Changes in body odour

Your scent might feel a little off due to hormonal rollercoasters and you may notice unusual body odour. Keep it fresh with good personal hygiene, and if scents start to bother you, you may want to try fragrance-free options for a while.

6. Nasal congestion

Pregnancy might gift you with a congested or runny nose, not due to allergies or infections, but hormonal changes. To help you breathe better, use a humidifier, saline drops, and sleep with your head a bit elevated.

7. Increased libido

Hormonal fluctuations can affect sexual desire, and some women may experience an increase or decrease in libido during pregnancy. Whether it’s a new spark of desire, or adapting to a bit of a break, try to have open and honest communication with your partner.

8. Faster heartbeat

Feeling your heart racing? It may feel worrying, but It’s just your body dealing with more blood volume and hormones. If you’re up for it, regular exercise can help to keep your heartbeat in check and promote cardiovascular health.

9. Nosebleeds

Increased blood flow and hormones can make the membrane inside your nose more sensitive. Keep it moisturized with a humidifier and saline spray to prevent surprise nosebleeds.

Advertisement

10. Burning boob sensation

Breast changes are common during pregnancy, and some women report a ‘burning boob’ sensation. Wearing a well-fitted bra and applying a cool compress may provide relief from the unusual burning sensation.

11. Wobbly teeth

Pregnancy might shake things up in your mouth, and increased blood flow and hormonal changes can affect gums. Good oral hygiene and regular dental check-ups are important to keep your teeth in check during pregnancy.

12. Lightning crotch

Feeling some lightning down there? Pressure on pelvic nerves and ligaments can lead to stabbing pains described as ‘lighting crotch’ during pregnancy. Changing positions and gentle exercises can help alleviate discomfort. Wearing a supportive belly band can also reduce the pressure on your lower pelvis.

13. Excessive saliva

Hormonal changes mean that some women may experience an increase in saliva production during pregnancy. Chew some gum, stay hydrated, and suck on ice chips to manage the overflow.

14. Carpal tunnel syndrome

Swelling and fluid retention during pregnancy can sometimes cause compression of the median nerve in the wrist, leading to carpal tunnel syndrome. Wrist exercises, wearing a wrist splint, and maintaining proper hand and wrist posture can help alleviate symptoms.

Advertisement

15. Pica – strange cravings

Pregnancy cravings are normal, but a phenomenon known as pica involves cravings for non-food items such as dirt, chalk, or ice. Pica is not typical and can be harmful. It also indicates nutritional deficiencies, so it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional if you experience this.

16. Linea nigra

Linea Nigra is a dark line that can appear on the abdomen during pregnancy as a result of hormonal changes. The good news? It’s temporary and usually fades after childbirth.

17. Pregnancy brain

Forgetfulness kicking in? Blame hormones and stress which can lead to ‘baby brain’ during pregnancy. Get organized, and set routines, but don’t forget to cut yourself some slack—partners and family are there for support.

18. Hair changes

Hormonal fluctuations can cause changes in hair texture and thickness. Some women experience increased hair growth, while others may notice hair loss. Opting for a nourishing hair care routine and consulting with a healthcare professional can address hair texture and thickness concerns during pregnancy.

19. Skin changes

Besides the well-known stretch marks, some women experience other changes in skin pigmentation, such as the darkening of the skin in certain areas, too. Using moisturizers and sunscreen can help manage skin pigmentation changes.

Advertisement