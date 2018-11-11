Woman, 50, Arrested After Needles Found In Strawberries

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested after fresh strawberries in Australia were found to contain needles.

Queensland police notified the public of a safety risk on September 12 after the contaminated punnets were discovered.

One man was taken to hospital in September after swallowing one of the strawberries. The contamination spread to Perth, Tasmania and New Zealand.

A number of brands were said to be affected.

Officers say the arrest follows an ongoing “complex investigation” with coordination from government, law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The woman is expected to be charged later today, police said in a statement.

“A police taskforce was established with officers from the State Crime Command coordinating the investigation together with detectives in a number of police districts in Queensland.

“Following an extensive investigation, officers arrested a 50-year-old woman this afternoon.

“The woman is expected to be charged this evening and appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.”

A young boy was arrested in September in the neighbouring state of New South Wales in a similar incident thought to be a prank.