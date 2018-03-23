Woman's Heartwarming First Date Story Is Perfect Antidote To Superficial Dating App Culture

A woman has encouraged people to be more honest with strangers they meet on dating apps after a match gave her a surprising ‘disclosure’ before agreeing to exchange phone numbers.

Mehak, 32, matched with the 33-year-old (who wished to remain anonymous) on Tinder, earlier this week. Although they were getting on well, before they took it any further he told Mehak he wanted to be honest.

“I immediately thought he’s married and this is a waste of my time,” she said. Instead, the stranger explained that he had been in a car accident that had left him badly injured and with a limp.