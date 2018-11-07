Come On, Retailers – Surely Shoelaces Don't Need This Much Packaging

Update: Dr Martens responded to say it’s not standard company procedure to package small items in boxes of this size.

We’ve all had online orders that arrive in ludicrous packaging – boxes within boxes, or everything swathed in layers of plastic – but Dr Martens’ packing approach seems to take things to the next level.

Case in point: Katie received a huge parcel from the shoe company on Monday – surprising, as she’d only ordered a single pair of shoelaces. Upon opening the large box, inside which she could easily have fitted a pair of shoes, the mum from east Yorkshire found a white envelope. And inside there? Finally her pink laces.

She couldn’t believe what she was seeing. “The public are always encouraged to be mindful with waste yet big companies are continuing to waste packaging like this,” Katie, who didn’t want her surname shared, told HuffPost UK.

“At least it was cardboard and not a plastic bag, which is one thing.”