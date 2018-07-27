27/07/2018 00:01 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

Women Care More About The Planet Than Men, And Gender Stereotyping In Advertising Might Be To Blame

Apparently there is an eco gender gap.

Women are more likely than men to recycle, save water, and turn the heating off when they’re not at home - and it might be because of gender stereotyping, new research suggests. 

More Brits are trying to live more ethically than last year but men are lagging behind, with 71% of women are increasing their commitment to ethical living compared with 59% of men, according to research from Mintel.

Women are also more likely to compost food waste than men and to encourage family and friends to adapt a more ethical lifestyle.

Mintel said its research indicated that advertising of eco-friendly products might be having a negative impact by creating an “eco gender gap”.

Jack Duckett, senior consumer lifestyles analyst at Mintel, said its research highlights something of a “eco gender gap” revealing that men are less likely to pursue environmentally-friendly behaviours than their female counterparts.

He said there is a disconnect between men and environmental issues. “Troublingly, [this] could be due to men feeling that caring for the environment somehow undermines their masculinity,” he said.

That “sentiment” risks being reinforced by advertisers because eco-friendly campaigns and product claims are largely aimed at female audiences, he added. “At a time where so many advertisers are exploring what it means to be a man, there are opportunities for brands to create campaigns that will reposition environmentally-friendly behaviours as part of modern masculinity.”

Overall, the research suggests that plastic pollution is considered to be the most important environmental issue in the UK (47%) followed by animal welfare and climate change (37%). There is also strong consumer demand for plastic free and packaging free supermarkets, it said.

