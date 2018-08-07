'I Never Remembered To Take It': Are Women Ditching The Pill For Longer Acting Contraception?

“It just feels like a sensible choice it if works for you,” says Jess* from Gloucestershire who has been on the coil for six years, having decided at 18 that she no longer wanted to be taking the contraceptive pill to protect against unwanted pregnancies. “I just never remembered to take it,” she says. The 23-year-old is one of a growing number of younger women in the UK who are choosing long acting reversible contraceptives (LARC) such as the copper coil, the hormonal coil, the implant or injectables, above pills and condoms. New NHS England figures, reported by the BBC, showed that 39% of women in 2017 choose to have a LARC fitted, compared to just 21% of women visiting NHS clinics in 2007.

flocu via Getty Images

Although oral contraceptives like the pill remain by far the most common single type of contraception - used by 44% of women accessing contraception through sexual health services - their use has fallen in the last decade. Now women like Jess are going for options previously deemed to only be suitable for older women, or those who had children already. “My mum had one and it worked for her,” she tells HuffPost UK. The advantages of having LARC, such as the coil, are the lack of hormonal side effects like acne, being able to have non-interrupted sex, the ability to breastfeed, according to the NHS. There is also no evidence that it affects weight gain or increases the risk of cervical, ovarian or breast cancer. Jess agrees there have been lots of positives for her. “I forget it is there, it is so liberating not having periods - it also saves money and is probably better for the environment with the amount of sanitary products that go to waste,” she says. And the coil is effective. According to the NHS fewer than 1 in 100 women using the implant or coil will get pregnant: making it 99% effective with perfect use. Whereas, because the pill has greater room for human error (forgetting to take it) it has a rate of around 9 in every 100 women getting pregnant per year. Jess says she will now have the coil in place until she starts trying for children.

JPC-PROD via Getty Images