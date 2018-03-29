Sashy Nathan, a lawyer who is crowdfunding an attempt to stop Russia holding the World Cup, was spurred into action by recent events.

“The Salisbury attack and the Russian elections happened... no one else seemed to be joining the dots together,” he told HuffPost.

With weeks to go until the tournament, he and his group wants to use a litany of bad behaviour by Russia - the Salisbury poisoning, Vladimir Putin’s fixed re-election, its occupation of the Crimea, its “gay propaganda” laws - to convince Fifa the World Cup should be moved.

The poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury sparked an international incident on the eve of the tournament and prompted calls for the England team to boycott it.

The group of lawyers will use Fifa’s own human rights policy, which it published last year after being rocked by corruption scandals, to argue it must act and stop awarding the world’s biggest sporting events to countries with illiberal, dangerous regimes.

It just needs to raise £10,000 via crowdfunding to do it.

Nathan, a civil rights lawyer, works part-time for campaign group 89up and, after Salisbury, joined forces with professional footballer Bradley Pritchard and barristers Phillippa Kaufmann QC and Jessica Jones, from renowned human rights lawyers Matrix Chambers, to form World In Motion, a new group whose title is partly a tribute to the song New Order recorded for the 1990 World Cup that Nathan said represented “the spirit of a better type of football”.

Nathan says the group does not rule out taking Fifa to the European Court of Human Rights if it refuses to listen.

As well as Russia’s behaviour against other states, the case will include laws and threats in Russia that players and fans could fall foul of, Nathan said.

He pointed out that Fifa was investigating abuse allegedly hurled at black French players when they played Russia in a friendly match on a Tuesday in a St Petersburg stadium that will host the World Cup semi-final.