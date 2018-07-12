Numerous celebs have shared their commiserations online, after England’s crushing to defeat to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.
Gareth Southgate’s side left the competition after losing in extra time, leaving many famous faces absolutely devastated.
Liam Gallagher, Lily Allen and Cheryl were among those who posted messages on Twitter:
Eloquent as ever, Danny Dyer offered his thoughts after extra time:
And of course, Piers Morgan had something to say too:
Finally, will.i.am’s tweet deserves a special mention:
What on earth?
England will play their final game in the World Cup tournament on Saturday, when they face Belgium in the battle for third place.
In recent weeks, football fever has taken over the country and anthem ‘Three Lions (It’s Coming Home)’ could still top the Official Singles Chart this week even though it’s not actually coming home. *sob*