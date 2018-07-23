LIFESTYLE

World's First IVF Baby Pays Tribute To 'Forgotten' Third Pioneer

The world’s first IVF baby, Louise Brown, has paid tribute to the ‘forgotten’ third pioneer who worked alongside the two researchers widely credited with the development of IVF treatment.

More Videos

Nelson Mandela Exhibition Gets Royal Visit
Nelson Mandela Exhibition Gets Royal Visit
HuffPost Listens | What Do You Think Of Trump’s UK
HuffPost Listens | What Do You Think Of Trump’s UK
HuffPost Listens | How Do You Spend Your Downtime?
HuffPost Listens | How Do You Spend Your Downtime?
HuffPost Listens | Have You Changed Your Mind On
HuffPost Listens | Have You Changed Your Mind On
HuffPost Listens | Is Birmingham’s Crime Getting B...
HuffPost Listens | Is Birmingham’s Crime Getting B...

Conversations