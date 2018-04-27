A cafe in Glasgow has won worldwide fame after serving the ‘world’s hottest’ ice cream, made with the Carolina Reaper chilli. The dessert, aptly named ‘Breath Of The Devil’ is so spicy - reportedly 500 times hotter than a mouthful of Tabasco sauce - that customers who want to try it have to be over 18 years old and sign a disclaimer. As entertaining as this might be, is it a sign that novelty ice cream flavours have finally gone too far?

A post shared by Hop and Heat (@hopandheat) on Feb 8, 2018 at 9:38am PST

The exact recipe is kept under lock and key at Aldwych Cafe, where it has been passed through generations of family since the early 1900s. Served in limited batches, Martin, 50, who works there told The Scottish Sun: “Its a secret recipe, very few know how it’s put together. It makes even the hottest vindaloo seem like baby food! If you like chillies you’ll like it but it’s a strange sensation because the ice cream is cold but the flavour is extremely spicy.” SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW LIFESTYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest CLOSE

Customer, Marie on Instagram said after trying the ice cream flavour: “I didn’t die! but it was definitely invigorating!” The cafe has also experimented with other novelty flavours such as Strongbow dark fruits, Yorkshire Pudding, Apple Pie and even, Chicken Tikka Masala. And this isn’t the only place that has decided to capitalise on the weird and the wonderful (and those willing to share on social media). The UK’s first vegan avocado-based gelato, the ‘Avolato’, has gone on sale at Selfridges in London, served inside a real avocado shell.

A post shared by Selfridges Food (@selfridgesfood) on Apr 20, 2018 at 10:15am PDT