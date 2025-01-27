Worried About Getting Norovirus? Do These 7 Things To Prevent It From Spreading

LaylaBird via Getty Images Norovirus is highly contagious and causes symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.

Norovirus cases have been surging this winter, with outbreaks of the infamous stomach bug reaching more than double the number of infections at last year’s peak.

Because the virus is so contagious, it can spread rapidly, particularly among those living in close quarters ― like a cruise ship or nursing home. That means people living under one roof are all at risk if one person contracts the illness, which is characterized by symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.

“Norovirus is tough to avoid, especially in households, but you can reduce your risk,” Dr. John Whyte, the chief medical officer at WebMD, told HuffPost.

To help prevent the spread of norovirus in your home, follow the below steps.

First, understand how contagious norovirus is

“Norovirus is extremely contagious,” said Amanda Joy, a physician assistant and associate medical director of MedStar Health Urgent Care. “It only takes exposure to a few particles of virus to spread it.”

The virus spreads easily through direct contact with an infected person.

“It’s not a respiratory virus, so it doesn’t spread through coughing or nasal droplets,” Whyte noted.

Still, you’ll want to avoid sharing food or utensils with someone who is sick or consuming any food that was handled by them.

“Eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus or touching contaminated objects or surfaces and then putting your unwashed fingers in your mouth will cause spread,” Joy explained.

Once you’re exposed to norovirus, it usually takes about 12 to 48 hours to develop symptoms. Most people are sick for one to three days, but they can remain contagious beyond that point.

“You can still spread norovirus for up to 24 hours before symptoms develop and for two weeks or more after you feel better,” Joy added.

Wash your hands a lot

“Frequent, thorough hand-washing is the best defense against norovirus,” Joy said. “It is important to scrub hands, in between fingers, and under nail beds for 20 seconds.”

Even if you accidentally touch a contaminated surface, washing your hands can help protect you from getting infected.

“Caring for a sick child means more close contact, so be extra vigilant about washing your hands,” Whyte noted.

Keep in mind that alcohol-based hand sanitisers are less effective than traditional soap and water against norovirus because the virus has a firm outer shell that is resistant to alcohol.

“Hand sanitiser unfortunately may not eliminate norovirus entirely,” Joy added. “It only takes one to two particles of the virus for it to spread. With hand sanitisers being only 99% effective, hand-washing with warm water and soap is crucial to fully eliminate the risk.”

Isolate the sick person as much as possible

“Isolating to one location and one bathroom that can be thoroughly cleaned is the best route of prevention,” Joy said.

This option is of course more feasible if the infected person is an adult or older child and if you live in a home with multiple bathrooms and ample private spaces.

“It’s often much easier to isolate adults and make sure that they are thoroughly washing their hands,” Joy noted. “Sick children often want to be held, causing more direct contact with the virus. If possible, identify one member of the household to care for the child, limiting the risk of spread throughout the entire household.”

Those who are infected should stay at home, even if their illness is starting to improve.

“There is no specific medication to treat norovirus, but your provider may recommend over-the-counter anti-diarrheal or anti-nausea medication,” Joy said. “Most people with norovirus feel better within one to three days, but should remain home from school or work until symptoms fully resolve.”

Clean, clean and keep cleaning

“Cleaning household surfaces with disinfectants can help stop the spread of norovirus,” Joy said.

The Mayo Clinic recommends using a chlorine bleach solution or disinfectant that is known to be effective against norovirus. Clean any surface that is potentially contaminated, especially in shared areas of your home.

“Even after they’re feeling better, keep up the cleaning to make sure the virus is completely gone,” Whyte said.

Because norovirus can cause terrible vomiting and diarrhea, you may end up with messes in the bathroom or elsewhere. Don’t delay cleaning these areas and be extra cautious.

Use paper towels and put them in a trash bag you can take out immediately. Be careful not to shake or otherwise disturb items that have been soiled to avoid spreading viral particles. After disinfecting the area, clean it again with soap and hot water.

Wear gloves

As you disinfect your home and care for anyone who is infected, get in the habit of wearing rubber or disposable gloves to prevent spreading the virus.

“Wear gloves when cleaning up after the sick person and wash any dirty laundry right away,” Whyte advised.

Be extra careful as you wash clothing and linens that might have vomit or poop on them. And even after you remove the gloves, don’t forget to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water at the end of the process.

“Even washing dishes from a sick patient can lead to spread if the person washing dishes is not careful,” Joy added.

Avoid touching your face

“Norovirus spreads easily through touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth,” Whyte emphasized.

To that end, he advised against touching your face when possible, in addition to frequent hand-washing.

Of course, we learned through the COVID-19 pandemic how difficult it can be to stop touching your face, but the more you can avoid rubbing or scratching your nose, eyes or mouth, the better your odds of preventing infection.

Although the virus is more commonly spread through surface contact than the air, wearing a face mask can be a helpful way to stop you from touching your face.

Be extra careful with food preparation.

“If someone is sick, don’t let them handle the food prep,” Whyte emphasized.

During this time, you’ll want to simplify meals and keep most people out of the kitchen, even if they aren’t showing signs of sickness.

“Avoid sharing utensils, food or beverages with anyone within the household as they may be contagious without symptoms,” Joy said.

If anyone is preparing food for your family, they should be extra careful.