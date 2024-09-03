I'm A Dentist ― This 1 Type Of Gum Is Making Your Breath Worse

Moyo Studio via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how you’re probably not flossing deep enough into your gums.

You could even (sorry!) be using mouthwash too soon after brushing your teeth.

But surely lovely, minty chewing gum is a foolproof way to atone for other minor dental sins?

After all, we know bringing a steady flow of saliva into your mouth makes it healthier ― so it can only help, right?

Advertisement

Well, according to UltraDEX’s leading periodontist Dr Rana Al-Falaki, it may sometimes be making your breath worse.

How?

Sugar-coated gum can end up giving you halitosis in the long run, Dr Al-Falaki explains.

“Chewing gum has been the go-to for years, giving us minty fresh breath when out and about,” the doctor explained.

“Yet while it might relieve stress and ease a dry mouth, the sugar content in gum can actually have the adverse effect,” the periodontal pro shared.

That’s because the sugar on the gum, especially when left in your mouth for a long time, “feeds the bacteria in your mouth that leads to the production of acids, which in turn cause tooth decay and bad breath.”

Advertisement

Healthline agrees, saying sweetened gum is “better for your teeth than regular, sugar-sweetened gum.”

“This is because sugar feeds the ‘bad’ bacteria in your mouth, which can damage your teeth.”

So... should I chew sugar-free gum?

If you’re a Violet Beauregarde-level fan of the sticky stuff, sugar-free options might be your friend.

Healthline says that some versions may be better than others, however ― “Studies have found that chewing gums sweetened with the sugar alcohol xylitol are more effective than other sugar-free gums at preventing tooth decay. ”

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how xylitol may make your chewing gum much more effective, but Dr Al-Falaki reminds us that it’s not a long-term measure.

“Sugar-free gum will increase saliva flow but is only a temporary mask,” the doctor says.