2 Fruit Juices The NHS Warns People With Chronic UTIs To Avoid

We all know cranberry juice helps to manage urinary tract infections, right?

Well, steady on ― though some studies have found that the A-type proanthocyanidins (PAC) content of the berries might prevent bacteria from sticking to the bladder, it’s possible there might not be a high enough concentration in your cranberry juice to do the job.

Perhaps that’s why NHS Guys and St Thomas’ Trust writes “there is no firm evidence to support” drinking it once you’ve developed a UTI (though they do say it “may help” those with chronic UTIs or a catheter to prevent infections).

But they add that some types of fruit juice should be flat-out avoided if you have chronic UTIs or an overactive bladder.

Which are?

Per the health service’s site, “Fruit juices, such as grapefruit and orange, are acidic and can irritate your bladder.”

They add, “They are best avoided if you have regular UTIs or an overactive bladder.”

Other acidic fruit juices include pineapple, apple, peach, and mango, Clemson University says.

Citrus fruits tend to be higher in acidity, so keep an eye out for those.

Additionally, grapefruit juice can interfere with the effectiveness of certain medications. You should speak to your pharmacist if you regularly drink grapefruit juice and are on medications.

And lastly, the NHS says that though some mixed data suggests cranberry juice could have some preventative potential for UTIs, it’s also a little acidic.

Hence the NHS says you should avoid it if “you have arthritis, heartburn, irritable bowel syndrome or hiatus hernia, as this could make your symptoms worse.”

What should I do if I get a UTI?

If it’s a one-off, you may be recommended antibiotics. You can see participating pharmacists to get UTI antibiotics over the counter if needed; you don’t have to see a GP.

But the NHS says some people have lots of UTIs back to back. If that’s the case, your GP might prescribe a low-level antibiotic to take for six months, try a cream containing oestrogen if you’re going through menopause, or refer you to a specialist.

