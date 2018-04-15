The husband of a woman found strangled alongside the body of another man has described her as a “wonderful mother”.

Police launched a murder investigation after a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s were found dead in a house in Worthing, West Sussex, at 1.51 am on Friday.

They are believed to be 35-year-old Maryna Kavaliauske and Viasia Chernoff, also known as Alex, 43, a Sussex Police spokeswoman said on Sunday.

The pair knew each other, but were not related and are yet to be formally identified.

Her husband of 15 years, Giedrius described her as a “wonderful mother” to their children, aged nine and 12, and said they were a “very happy family” in a statement issued by the force.