Would You Drink Cockroach Milk - And Should You?

You’ve no doubt heard insect protein being touted as a future food trend, well now researchers believe we could all be drinking cockroach milk in years to come.

The milk, which is a ‘post-natal fluid’ secreted by a mother cockroach to nourish her 50-something strong army of baby cockroaches, has been touted as an excellent source of nutrition and amino acids by researchers from the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine in India.

So should we be drinking it?