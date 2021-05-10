'WTF Is Wrong With You?': NRA Trashed For Tasteless Meme After Mass Shooting

Seven people were killed on Sunday in Colorado Springs, the year’s 194th mass shooting in the US, according to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive.

The wave of violence that’s rocked the nation has led to new calls for gun control measures.

But on Sunday – Mother’s Day in America – the National Rifle Association posted a meme suggesting that mothers arm their young daughters.

“MAMA DIDN’T RAISE A VICTIM” read the text over an image of a woman and a young girl with their firearms.

Both the NRA’s message and its timing came under heavy fire on Twitter: