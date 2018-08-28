'X Factor' Italy Drops Asia Argento As A Judge Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Actress Asia Argento has been dropped from the Italian version of ‘The X Factor’, following accusations of sexual abuse made against her.
Argento first made headlines last year, when she was among the first women to come forward to accuse film mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape, an accusation he has always denied, and has since become one of the loudest and most prominent voices in the Me Too movement.
However, last week Argento faced allegations of her own, when American actor Jimmy Bennett claimed that she had sexually assaulted him in 2013, when he was 17 years old and thus a year under the age of consent in California.
While she has denied the accusations, she did admit to paying Bennett a settlement of $380,000 (£295,000).
While Argento had been recruited to serve as a judge on the Italian version of ‘X Factor’, The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that she has been axed from the show, though she will appear in the first seven episodes of auditions, which have already been filmed.
A replacement for Argento is to be announced next week.
Last week, when the allegations against Argento first surfaced, ‘X Factor’ issued a statement insisting that while they hired the actress based on her credentials, rather than her work in the Me Too movement, they would fire her were the accusations proved to be true.
Argento said on the matter last week that it was her late boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, who made the payment to Bennett, stating: “Bennett knew my boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, was a man of great perceived wealth and had his own reputation as a beloved public figure to protect. Antony insisted the matter be handled privately and this was also what Bennett wanted.
“Anthony was afraid of the possible negative publicity that such person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us. We decided to deal compassionately with Bennett’s demand for help and give it to him.
“Anthony personally undertook to help Bennett economically, upon the condition that we would no longer suffer any further intrusions in our life.”
Argento’s statement came after Los Angeles sheriff’s department confirmed that it was investigating the allegation of sexual assault.