'X Factor' Italy Drops Asia Argento As A Judge Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Actress Asia Argento has been dropped from the Italian version of ‘The X Factor’, following accusations of sexual abuse made against her.

Argento first made headlines last year, when she was among the first women to come forward to accuse film mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape, an accusation he has always denied, and has since become one of the loudest and most prominent voices in the Me Too movement.

However, last week Argento faced allegations of her own, when American actor Jimmy Bennett claimed that she had sexually assaulted him in 2013, when he was 17 years old and thus a year under the age of consent in California.