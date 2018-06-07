The judge, who has appeared on all bar one of the show’s 14 series, will not feature in the 2018 episodes.

‘X Factor’ bosses have announced that Louis Walsh is leaving the show.

A statement from Louis, released on Thursday evening, reads: “I’ve had a fantastic 13 years on ‘The X Factor’ but the show needs a change and I’m ready to leave.

“I’m looking forward to another series of ’Ireland’s Got Talent, going back to my day job as a manager, writing my memoirs and seeing the world!”

The press release announcing Louis’s decision declared that the development marks “the beginning of a new era for the UK’s most popular music talent show”.