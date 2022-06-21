X Factor Singer Tom Mann Heartbroken As Fiancée Dani Hampson Dies On Their Wedding Day

Tom Mann pictured in 2015 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Former X Factor star Tom Mann has announced the death of his fiancée Dani Hampson on what was supposed to be their wedding day.

The singer, who found fame as part of the band Stereo Kicks on the ITV talent show in 2014, has paid tribute to Dani in a heartbreaking post on Instagram, in which he said she had died before they could be married.

Advertisement

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning,” Tom said.

“What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.

“We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Advertisement

Tom also vowed that their eight-month-old son Bowie would grow up to “know how amazing his mummy was”.

He continued: “I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.

“My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

The cause of 34-year-old Dani’s death has not been revealed.

Tom and Dani, who worked as a PR executive, became engaged in December 2019, and had already postponed their wedding during the pandemic.

Advertisement

After The X Factor, Tom signed a songwriting deal, and has penned songs for the likes of Rita Ora and Lewis Capaldi.

Lewis was among those who offered their condolences, commenting on Tom’s post: “Love you brother.”

Ellie Goulding wrote: “I’m thinking of you non-stop… You are so strong. Here for you always.”