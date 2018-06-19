Rapper XXXTentacion has died after being shot at the age 20. The musician - real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy - was shot dead in South Florida Monday afternoon, according to local law enforcement.

Miami Herald via Getty Images XXXTentacion has died at the age of 20

As TMZ reported, Onfroy was shopping for motorcycles and was leaving the RIVA Motorsports showroom at around 4pm when he was approached by two armed individuals. One of them fired at him before they made off in an SUV. The Broward Sheriff’s Office later tweeted confirming his death, after previously stating they were responding to a shooting incident in Deerfield Beach, about 40 miles north of Miami. They have since said they believe the incident was a possible robbery and are appealing for information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact #BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or @crimestoppers2, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS #XXTENTACION. pic.twitter.com/J97xZ9cHHz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

XXXTentacion is often billed as one of music’s most controversial rappers, and at the time of his death, he was facing criminal charges from a 2016 domestic violence case. These charges included aggravated assault of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and witness tampering. The rapper, who grew up the neighborhoods near where he was shot, rose to fame after uploading music to SoundCloud.

Handout via Getty Images XXXTentacion was facing domestic violence charges at the time of his death

His debut album ’17′ hit number one in the US Billboard charts after its release in August 2017, with its follow-up ‘?’ also hitting the top spot in March. His music was recently removed from Spotify’s official playlists and recommendation features, amid a new policy targeted at “hate content and hateful conduct”. However, it was reinstated after the streaming service backtracked on the policy, following an industry backlash. After news of his death, Kanye West was among those who paid tribute to XXXTentacion, calling him an “inspiration”. Other artists including J. Cole and Diplo also shared their tributes on Twitter.

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 18, 2018

The two leaders of this entire wave of hip hop are dead now . If you really want to revil in their deaths I will block you. No time for negativity — diblo (@diplo) June 18, 2018

