Spotify Slammed For Promoting XXXTentacion’s Music Despite Prior 'Hateful Conduct' Removal

Spotify is facing criticism for promoting XXXTentacion’s music in the wake of his death, given that they previously his material from their custom playlists when their now-defunct hateful conduct policy was put in place.
Less than two months ago, the rapper - who, at the time of his death, was awaiting trial for domestic battery, false imprisonment and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman - was one of the artists who saw their music removed from Spotify’s curated playlists.
Despite initially winning praise from subscribers, the policy was pulled on 2 June after backlash from within the music industry, with Kendrick Lamar publicly saying he would remove his own back catalogue from the service if XXXTentaction’s music wasn’t reinstated.
When news of the 20-year-old’s death broke late on Monday night, Spotify added two of his tracks, ‘SAD!’ and ‘Moonlight’, to the top of the popular Rap Caviar playlist.
A note reading “Rest In Peace, XXXTENTACION” was also added at the top of Rap Caviar, which has over 9 million subscribers:
Numerous Twitter users also pointed out that a brand new ‘This Is XXXTentacion’ playlist was soon being promoted on the Spotify Homepage and Browse section too, prompting accusations of hypocrisy and exploitative behaviour:
The rapper’s past included a jail stint and he previously spoke about an attack which saw him “stomping” on his gay cellmate’s face and “trying to strangle him”, after allegedly catching him staring at him.
Citing this and the domestic violence allegations, other fans have criticised Spotify’s decision to repromote XXXTentacion for entirely different reasons:
HuffPost UK has contacted a Spotify representative for comment.
XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot dead in South Florida on Monday afternoon.
He was shopping for motorcycles and was leaving the RIVA Motorsports showroom at around 4pm when he was approached by two armed individuals, TMZ reported. One of them fired at him before they made off in an SUV.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office later tweeted confirming his death, after previously stating they were responding to a shooting incident in Deerfield Beach, about 40 miles north of Miami.
They have since said they believe the incident was a possible robbery and are appealing for information.
Kanye West is among the celebrities who have paid tribute to the rapper, posting on Twitter: “Rest in peace. I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here. Thank you for existing.”