Spotify Slammed For Promoting XXXTentacion’s Music Despite Prior 'Hateful Conduct' Removal

Spotify is facing criticism for promoting XXXTentacion’s music in the wake of his death, given that they previously his material from their custom playlists when their now-defunct hateful conduct policy was put in place.

Less than two months ago, the rapper - who, at the time of his death, was awaiting trial for domestic battery, false imprisonment and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman - was one of the artists who saw their music removed from Spotify’s curated playlists.

Despite initially winning praise from subscribers, the policy was pulled on 2 June after backlash from within the music industry, with Kendrick Lamar publicly saying he would remove his own back catalogue from the service if XXXTentaction’s music wasn’t reinstated.