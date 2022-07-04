TOWIE's Yazmin Oukhellou 'Stable' In Hospital After Car Crash That Killed Boyfriend Jake McLean

TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou, pictured in 2020 Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou is “stable” condition in hospital after a car crash that killed her boyfriend Jake McLean.

The reality star has undergone surgery and is now recovering, her representative has confirmed to PA Media.

The Sun reported that Yazmin and Jake’s car went off a cliff in the tourist resort of Bodrum in Turkey.

“Yazmin and her family have requested privacy at this time,” a spokesperson for the star added.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.

“We are also providing support to the family of a British woman who has been hospitalised.”

Yazmin made her TOWIE debut in 2017 and her relationship with co-star James Lock was documented on the reality show.

Following their break-up, she went public with her romance with Jake in May last year, MailOnline reported.

Jake previously dated former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger between 2012 and 2016.

Jake McLean (left) pictured with ex-girlfriend Lauren Goodger in 2013 Mark Robert Milan via Getty Images

Lauren was among those who paid tribute to Jake on social media on Monday.

“R.I.P Jake, I have no words right now,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “My thoughts are with your family and friends.”