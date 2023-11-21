Sorry, What? You Should Be Cooking Steak In The Microwave

Whether you prefer yours raw, medium-rare or even well-done, anybody who likes steak has a strong opinion on how it should be prepared and anyone who cooks steak will tell you that there is an artform to it.

However, according to one scientist, the theatre of preparing a steak is completely unnecessary and this whole time, we could have just been shoving it in the microwave... unsalted.

Outrageous, we know, but there’s science behind it and who are we to argue with science?

Why you should cook your steak in the microwave

Speaking to Instant Genius podcast, scientist, food expert, and author George Venikis spoke about the vital role of the microwave in cooking a steak and why rubbing salt into the steak before cooking it could actually take away flavour.

When it comes to salt, Venikis said “salt has this osmotic ability to drag as much water as possible from the meat and you’re going to get something tough and inedible”.

Instead, he states that what you should do is put the steak in the microwave for one or two minutes, depending on the thickness of the meat and then fry it on both sides for no more than a minute, “just to give it that little bit of reaction on the surface”.

Finally, the temperature inside your meat should reach at least 55-60C at an absolute minimum to ensure a slight aroma and delicious flavour. He adds that a little oil in even non-stick pans is something that he suggests but is down to personal preference.

What is the best way to eat steak?

So, if you’re willing to take on this alternative cooking approach, Venikis has advice on what the finished piece should look like,

Again, of course, this is down to personal preference but he recommends that steak is best served medium-rare and should be “slightly red and cooked on the outside”.

Is steak good for you?

While all red meat should be consumed in moderation, according to Healthline, there are some health benefits to be found in steak, including Vitamin B12, zinc, and protein.