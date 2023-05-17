Cristofor Moldovanu / 500px via Getty Images You should be eating kiwis for your gut.

Fluffy kiwi skins aren’t exactly the most appetising snack – but one nutritionist advises we start eating them for our gut’s sake.

Registered nutritionist Gabi Zaromskyte explained that she eats the skin on a lot of fruit and vegetables because of the benefits it has for her gut.

She explained that the skins of potatoes, carrots and kiwi fruit all “feed different gut microbe species compared to the flesh”. That’s because the skins and peels also contain that all-important ingredient: fibre.

In fact, eating a whole kiwi with the skin on increases its fibre content by 50% more than if you eat it without its skin, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Zaromskyte also specialises in gut health, so we should all be paying special attention when she notes that “fibre is essential for a healthy gut microbiome”.

Yes, that means it’s time to live your best zero-waste life and start munching on those discards.

And don’t worry about potential chemicals on the outside of your fruit and veg – just wash your food with apple cider vinegar or salt water to help remove excess pesticides, the dietary expert advised.

She also suggested eating the core of your apples and pears – and even explained the best way to get to every last morsel.

“I cut them across through the core, take out the seeds and that way, I have a bit of the core in every slice of my apple or pear,” Zaromskyte said.

Aleksandr Zubkov via Getty Images Don't even *think* about chucking these...

“I do this because the skin of the fruit, the outer flesh and the core all feed different gut microbes,” Zaromskyte said.

“This is important because a diverse gut microbiome is linked to a wide range of physical and mental health benefits.”

That’s one way to try to cut down on soaring grocery bills.

The specialist made it clear that fermented foods – yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, other pickled vegetables, good quality sourdough bread or kombucha – are also key to good gut health.

That’s because they have live bacteria, known as probiotics, in them which help regulate your gut.

Zaromskyte advised we all choose whole foods over ultra-processed foods too (and that includes protein powder).

She said: “Eating lentil crisps is not the same as eating whole lentils. A whole food over its processed alternative is richer in macro- and micronutrients.