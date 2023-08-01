If Your Medication Says 'Take With Food', This Doctor Has A Warning For You

fotostorm via Getty Images

Remembering to take your medication every day is not an easy task. It can be even harder to take your meds if you have to take them with food. If we’re advised to take medication with a bite to eat, does it actually make that much of a difference if we take it without eating first?

Dr. Karan Raj believes so – but points out that you don’t have to take your meds WHILE you’re eating. “You can have your medication after a meal or a snack or during the meal, just make sure some food is there,” Dr. Raj says.

Raj explains that there are three reasons why it’s advised to take some medications with food.

“Some medications are better taken with food because food affects the rate and extent of drug absorption,” Raj says.

“Food can slow down gastric emptying giving the drug more time to be absorbed some meds have the potential to irritate the stomach lining,” he adds.

Additionally, foods can act as a protective barrier between the medication and the stomach lining to reduce irritation.

“Some drugs may break down in the presence of stomach acids and other digestive fluid, food can buffer the stomach’s acidic environment to preserve drug stability and effectiveness until it reaches the intestines,” Raj adds.

So what happens if you decide to skip a meal but take your meds?

Well, it could cause side effects such as irritation, nausea, and inflammation – all of which I’m sure you could do without.