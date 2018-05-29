You Can Now Pay Buskers Using A Contactless Card Or iPhone

You will soon be able to show your appreciation for street performers in London using contactless payments on a card or smartphone, rather than physical change. Using contactless card readers provided by Swedish tech firm iZettle, passers by can simply tap the card reader for the amount suggested by the busker and never have to worry about fumbling for coins.

Kois Miah

The trial is a partnership between iZettle and Busk in London, an organisation supported by the Mayor of London that looks to promote street performing around the capital city. “For London to maintain its status as a global capital of music, it’s vitally important that we support the stars of tomorrow.” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan. “Busking helps emerging artists to hone their talent and gives them the chance to perform in front of huge numbers of people. I’m delighted that iZettle has chosen London to launch this innovative scheme – allowing artists to accept donations by card payment, as well as cash.” The small contactless readers plug into either a smartphone or mobile tablet and can accept payments from either contactless cards or smartphones that support either Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay.

