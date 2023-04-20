You Can Save £100 On Your Bills By Changing Your Shower Head

fhm via Getty Images

If life couldn’t get more expensive, water bills are increasing this month by around 7%, according to new research. You might think you aren’t using that much water, but knowing if your water appliances are functioning correctly can save you a lot of cash.

Polly Shearer, a DIY expert at Tap Warehouse, has shared the six areas in your home that you may not have considered checking for leaks and which could need fixing, along with some good habits to start incorporating into your daily life to help drive down your water bill.

Leaking toilet - £300

It’s a bit tricky to know if your toilet is leaking which is why they often go untreated, leaving residents scratching their heads over their increased water bill.

One key sign to look out for is if you can hear or see a flow of water at the back of the toilet pan when the toilet hasn’t been flushed. This giveaway is your prompt to take action or call a plumber to get it fixed.

A useful water-saving technique to be mindful of is to choose the correct flush on your toilet once you’ve finished. Many toilets now have a dual flush function that uses different amounts of water for different needs.

Dripping tap - £300

You’ve probably gotten used to the sound of a dripping tap in your home and, although an annoyance to listen to, dismissed it as no big deal. However, over the course of a year, this will amount to thousands of litres of water wasted, which you’ll definitely notice on your water bill.

If it’s hot water that’s dripping from the tap it’ll add to your energy bill too. Thankfully, a leaky tap is often a simple fix that requires a tap washer change which is not too expensive and can be done from home.

Eco shower head - £100

We’ve all heard that it saves water to take a shower instead of having a bath, but if your shower head is inefficient you may be using more water than if you were to run a bath.

If you don’t have an electric shower head, it’s worth making the investment to switch as it will reduce the amount of water you use by either regulating the flow of water or aerating it.

Installing a water meter - £71

Anyone living alone or in a small household without a water meter could be paying over the odds for the amount of water they are actually using. This is because the majority of water bills are based on a home’s ‘rateable value’ which doesn’t take into account water usage.

If you find the water meter doesn’t save you money you always have the option to switch back within 12 months, so it’s worth trying out for the potential savings.

Running the tap whilst doing the dishes - £25

It’s something we all do but we really shouldn’t leave the tap running whilst we’re doing the dishes. Instead, fill up a bowl of hot water and clean the lot in one go.

If doing the washing up is a boring chore you’d rather not face, then use the dishwasher if you have one. A dishwasher generally uses less water than if you leave the tap running whilst doing the dishes.

One good tip is to only turn on your dishwasher once it’s fully loaded as this will perform the most efficient wash. Also, if your dishwasher has one, opt for the eco mode which will use less water and save you money.

Using a water filter jug - £17

Running the tap for a few seconds to test the temperature of the water before you have a glass to drink is something we all do. But at the end of the day, the running water is wasted water that could be used.

Investing in a water jug or water filter and getting into the routine of filling it up before bed, so you have a fresh supply of cold water the next day is a great habit to adopt - not only to save water and money on your bill but also to have cold, clean water available in the fridge throughout the day, potentially even encouraging you to drink more!