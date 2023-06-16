You Can Watch Porn Ethically – If You Follow These Rules

Alexandr Dubynin via Getty Images

Whether you watch it or not, it’s fair to say that porn plays a huge part in our lives – especially our online habits. And, according to stats from YouGov, the most frequent porn enjoyers in the UK are young adults and men.

However, while enjoying porn and masturbation are both perfectly natural things, some researchers are concerned that because of the taboos surrounding porn consumption, there isn’t enough education on how to consume it ethically and in a way that supports “healthy sexual development”.

This is why researchers at the University of Sydney looked into exactly which guidelines we should be bearing in mind while watching performers bare-all.

Professor Alan McKee, who led the project, believes that young people should be taught what he calls “porn literacy” to help them view porn well and see healthy, ethical, and diverse depictions of sex.

The six guidelines for enjoying “healthy” porn

Working with an interdisciplinary research team, McKee compiled a list of criteria to help young people know when porn is healthy.

While the panel acknowledges the taboos around porn consumption, McKee says that much like the war on drugs, a prohibitive approach to porn will fail, too.

Instead, researchers recommend looking for these in the porn that we consume:

A variety of sexual practices,

A variety of body types, genders, and races,

Negotiation of consent shown on-screen,

Ethically produced,

Focuses on pleasure for all participants,

Shows safe sex.

Discussing the findings, Angie Rowntree, founder and director of Ssh.com, a website committed to sex-positive, ethical porn, told HuffPost UK: “The essence of ethical porn lies in showcasing a diverse range of sexual practices, body types, genders, and races.

“These guidelines not only validate that approach but also encourage us to push boundaries and challenge societal norms through the portrayal of consensual and empowering expressions of sexuality.”