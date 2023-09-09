So THAT's Why Your Neck Hurts After A Boozy Night Out

One thing I find myself doing a lot now that I’m in my mid-thirties is reminiscing on times that my body didn’t quite punish me for every guilty pleasure that I enjoy like staying out too late, a bit of coffee after 4pm or going for a few pints with pals.

Of course, drinking should always be done in moderation and I accepted a fair while ago that if I drink too much or not sensibly enough but a recent turn of events has been... neck pain!?

Advertisement

Now, I thought this was happening because I, uh, very graciously, of course, fall into bed after a night out and don’t have my usual gorgeous sleep routine, throwing off everything including my neck but no, it’s nothing to do with that.

Though I will start keeping makeup remover on my nightstand, promise.

Anyway, it turns out that the reason I wake up with a creaky neck is actually because I’ve usually committed the cardinal drinking sin: I didn’t drink enough water between drinks. Which also, crucially, means that my partner still doesn’t owe me sympathy because it was extremely self-inflicted and I do know better at my big age.

Anyway.

Dehydration causes neck pain

So, when we drink alcohol, we should always be drinking with a full stomach and ensuring that we drink water. This is because not only is it always essential to stay hydrated but also, alcohol itself dehydrates the body. It does this by suppressing the production of a hormone called ‘vasopressin’ which is essential for retaining water and keeping the body hydrated.

According to Banyan Treatment Centers, between each vertebra in your neck is a disc that absorbs any impact and movement and reduces stress. Each of these discs is made out of a gel-like material that becomes stiff when a person is dehydrated, which is why back neck pain after drinking alcohol is so common.

Advertisement

So basically, the more drinks you sink without plain ol’ water in between, the more you are dehydrating your body throughout the night and putting yourself not only at risk of a brutal hangover but also needless neck and potentially back pain.

How often should you drink water on a night out?

According to the water whizzes at Aquasana, you should follow these steps to keep yourself hydrated on a night out:

Drink one glass of water for every alcoholic drink that you have

Follow up shots with a glass of water

Pre-game with water but also ensure that you end the night with water

If you can, keep a bottle of water with you to sip on throughout the night

Brb, I’m off to apply for my bus pass.

Help and support: