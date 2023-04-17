If You Smell Like Onions After Having A Baby, This Is Why

ljubaphoto via Getty Images

If it wasn’t bad enough having to contend with all the bodily changes that occur after having a baby – the pelvic floor issues, the bleeding, not to mention recovery of any stitched up areas – some women are also facing body odour changes.

And not in a pleasant way.

A new mum recently took to Reddit to see whether anyone else had noticed they’d developed “the WORST body odour after having a baby”. She explained she’s 12 weeks postpartum and no matter how much soap she uses, she can still smell body odour on her armpits and groin area.

“Even when I apply deodorant I can smell myself through it within an hour. I’m tired of being stinky,” wrote the fed up parent.

The comments came flooding in thick and fast from those who also experienced the change. Lots of people likened their new aroma to onions.

One mum said she was a year postpartum “and I still stink,” she wrote. “Someone tell me when this will end.”

Another added: “Yep, I went full skunk mode after having my daughter. I think it was my body’s way of telling my husband ‘no I don’t want to have sex with you bye’. It calmed down after a few months!”

Why does it happen?

In pregnancy and postpartum, hormonal shifts cause sweat glands to “go into overdrive”, according to Dr Semiya Aziz, a GP based in north London. The hormones responsible are oestrogen and progesterone.

“Excessive sweating postpartum commonly occurs because the body has accumulated so much fluid during the pregnancy that, after birth, the body needs to lose all that fluid – and this is commonly done through perspiration,” explains the GP.

“It is a natural form of cleansing and bringing the body back to equilibrium having had a baby.”

Vaginal discharge, sweating, bleeding (which there’s a lot of, let’s face it) and all other bodily fluids can also contribute to postpartum odour, she adds.

All women will produce some form of odour, explains Dr Aziz, but some may notice it more strongly than others.

“Postpartum sweat tends to be more potent in odour than other times and there is a reasonable explanation for this natural phenomenon,” she continues.

“The strong smell orientates the newborn baby and allows them to use their senses rather than their sight and directs the coordinated action for feeding.

“Various pheromones are also released from the mother forming a basis of communication with the newborn all to aid the feeding/nursing of the newborn.”

So, what can you do about it?

Well that’s all pretty fascinating, but for those who don’t want to exist in “skunk mode”, the GP recommends taking frequent showers to reduce body odour – although she admits it might be difficult with a newborn.

If this is the case, she recommends regularly washing the armpits and vulva.

She also advises staying hydrated, wearing breathable materials like cotton underwear or t-shirts, and wearing a natural deodorant (especially if your baby is often held close to your armpits).

Shaving the armpit area can also help reduce any smells because hair traps sweat, as can eating fewer foods that are rich in sulphur. So things like red meat, spices like cumin and cruciferous vegetables (broccoli and cabbage, we’re looking at you).

Alcohol and coffee can increase sweating so it might be worth giving those a miss too.

“The most important and reassuring thing to remember is that this stage is only temporary,” she concludes.

“The first couple of months might be the toughest, but after about a year postpartum, your body is pretty much back in balance and that includes your sweat glands.”