You're Not Alone If You're Only Staying In Your Job Because Of The Pandemic

“Part of it is that people are so stressed that the thought of going through a job search, going to another company that is unknown, is scary,” she said. “People’s survival needs around making sure that you have the income you need to sustain your life is very much the focus.”

This is true for Rachael, an educational administrator who oversees K-12 schools in New York City. Prior to the pandemic, Rachael was denied a raise and felt like she couldn’t grow at her workplace.