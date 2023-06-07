Yup – A Claw Clip Really Did Get Stuck In A Woman's Head In A Car Crash

JannHuizenga via Getty Images Two women sit side-by-side.

The worst thing that’s ever happened to me with a claw clip is when I got one all twisted into my ends and I had to get my husband to cut little bits of my hair off.

Well, new fear unlocked – a woman has shared how a claw clip got embedded into the back of her head during a car crash she was in.

Paisley has been sharing PSA videos on her TikTok about how she was “very lucky” that she only needed five staples and didn’t suffer any brain damage.

She shares how she was in a car with her friend and her boyfriend when her friend, who was driving, turned “really hard”.

Even though they were only going 20mph, the car rolled and she hit the back of her head “hard”. This is where the claw clip embedded into her skull.

It’s worth mentioning it wasn’t a normal car that they were in – they were in a window-less ATV, which could have had something to do with how it was rolled so easily.

Commenters were quick to chime in with comments like, “You’re the girl who I think about every time I take my claw clip out before I start driving. Thank you for your service.”

And another user commented, “*Gently removes claw clip from hair*”.

For anyone wondering, ironically the claw clip was completely unscathed and is still in 100% working order.

She posted a video of it after it was taken out of her head, saying: “The claw clip didn’t even break, bruh. They casually handed it to me after.”

Even though the claw clip was fine, she says her head’s been extremely sore and that she can’t really brush or wash her hair: “I can’t brush it, it hurts too bad.”

