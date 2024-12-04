Zayn Malik via Associated Press

Zayn Malik has apologised to his disappointed fans after cancelling a gig just minutes before he was due to take to the stage.

The former One Direction singer is currently in the middle of his first ever solo tour, which began in Leeds last month.

On Tuesday night, Zayn was supposed to be performing at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall, but fans who had already taken their seats in the venue were alerted that the show would no longer be going ahead.

Metro reported that concert-goers were informed: “The show will no longer go ahead tonight.

“We apologise for the late notice, it was [Zayn’s] hope that he would be able to continue with the show. But this is no longer possible.”

“If you have parents or guardians collecting you, please stay in the auditorium and wait to be collected,” the announcement concluded, while also urging fans to contact their point of purchase for refunds.

The chart-topping performer subsequently wrote on Instagram: “I’m so sorry to do this but my voice just isn’t there at all tonight and without it there’s no show.

“I’m truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice… l held onto hope until the very last moment. I’m hopeful with some rest tonight I’ll be back on stage tomorrow.”

A screenshot of Zayn's statement Instagram/Zayn

Zayn was originally due to begin his tour in the US in October, but these shows were postponed until January, following the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne.

The Pillowtalk singer wrote on Instagram after the news of Liam’s death broke: “I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me. I can’t help but think selfishly that there [were]so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no fucks about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times [but] I always secretly respected you for it.”

He continued: “When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, l was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage, we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what l’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there [are] no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated.

“I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace A and you know how loved you are.”