Zimbabwe President Survives Apparent Bomb Attack At Campaign Rally

ZINYANGE AUNTONY via Getty Images President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses the crowd before the explosion.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has survived an apparent bomb attack during an election campaign rally in the city of Bulawayo.

He was not injured in the explosion, which happened as he was leaving the stage having addressed supporters.

Videos posted online show Mnangagwa raising his fists to the sky in front of the crowd before turning to step off the stage and walk towards an open-sided VIP tent, where seconds later the blast occurred.

People can be seen being knocked to the ground while others run away.

Zimbabwe state TV has reported that Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has suffered a leg injury.