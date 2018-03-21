Zoe Ball has expressed her regret over not telling her boyfriend, Billy Yates, that she loved him one last time before his death. Last year, Zoe was dealt a blow when Billy, a cameraman for the BBC, took his own life at his home in south London, after struggling with depression. In Billy’s memory, Zoe recently took part in a 350-mile cycling challenge for Sport Relief, to raise awareness of mental health issues, and money to help those affected around the UK.

PA Archive/PA Images Zoe Ball

During the challenge, the ‘It Takes Two’ presenter had an emotional moment as she reflected on Billy’s death, admitting she wishes she could have expressed how she felt for him the last time she saw him. In scenes that will air tonight (21 March) on BBC One, Zoe says: “It was just that moment and that feeling of, ‘Oh my god I love him so much, we’ll find some help and it will all be okay’. And I wish I’d told him that.” Zoe spoke earlier this month about Billy’s struggles with his mental health, telling Radio Times: “You can’t just sit down with someone when they are that poorly and say, ‘I want to help’. There is no quick fix. “I’d say things like, ‘If you exercise, go outside, see someone you love, it might help.’ But it didn’t. And the therapy he had didn’t even touch the sides.”

BBC Zoe on Brighton beach, as part of her challenge