Zoe Ball Moves Viewers To Tears As She Remembers Boyfriend Billy Yates In Sport Relief Documentary

The presenter featured in a documentary ‘Zoe Ball’s Hardest Way Home’ on Wednesday (21 March), which followed her 350 mile Sport Relief cycle from Blackpool to Brighton that she had done in his memory.

Zoe Ball moved viewers to tears as she detailed the last time she saw her late boyfriend Billy Yates.

During the show, Zoe had many emotional moments as she reflected on their relationship, and teared up as she recalled the last time she saw Billy, who took his life last year after struggling with depression.

“He called me and as I turned round, his little face was there and at that moment, my heart exploded with all this love,” she said. “I thought to myself, whatever it is that we have to do, I love him so much, we will get through this somehow.

“It was just that moment, that feeling of oh my god, I love him so much, we’ll find some help, it will be OK. And I wish I’d told him that.

“He hopped on his bike and he cycled off, and he turned around and blew me a kiss goodbye, and that was the last time I saw him.”

Speaking through tears, she added: “I feel really grateful that I got my goodbye in a way, and I think that was my goodbye you know.”

Viewers were also emotional and sent messages of support and inspiration to Zoe on Twitter: