LOADING ERROR LOADING

Avatar actor Zoe Saldaña revealed that she was moved by James Cameron, the director behind the epic film series, reaching out to her following her first Golden Globes win for her role in Emilia Pérez.

Saldaña ― who won for her supporting role as Rita Mora Castro in Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical film ― told reporters on Sunday that she was sitting in the audience when she “received a message from James Cameron,” who is in New Zealand cutting the third Avatar movie Fire and Ash.

Advertisement

“And he, after all these years, believes in me. So that, to me, nourishes my desire to continue growing as an artist,” said Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the Avatar films.

Cameron, in an interview with The Ringer’s The Big Picture podcast last month, said he’s seen Saldaña’s latest film three times and it “blew” him away.

“It’s just not like any other film that’s ever been made, you know? I mean, I think it’s bold, it’s daring, it’s a vision,” Cameron told producer Gale Anne Hurd as the two discussed recent movies.

Advertisement

“It’s beautifully executed. It’s a beautiful piece of filmmaking.”

He added that Saldaña is “fantastic” in the film, which took home four awards among a total of ten nominations at the Golden Globes.

“This is her season, maybe, to be recognized at the stature she should be recognized, So, there’s a lot of things in it that I just find fascinating,” Cameron said.

Saldaña used her acceptance speech to show love to Audiard, her Emilia Pérez co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez as well as her fellow nominees in the category who referred to as “magic.”

Advertisement

Saldaña told reporters after the ceremony that she feels “absolute joy” as she reflected on not knowing what was ahead for her career when she began her acting career over 25 years ago.