Zooey Deschanel Is Totally Unrecognisable With Her New Blonde Hair

Deschanel's new look will have you saying, "Who's that girl?" Jason Merritt via Getty Images

New Girl, incoming!

Zooey Deschanel has transformed into a blond bombshell with what looks like the help of a wig, according to one of her latest Instagram posts.

“Who’s she?” the actor asked in the caption of her post on Wednesday that shows off her new ’do in two photos.

Advertisement

Deschanel is known for her trademark brunette hair, bangs and glasses, from her time on “New Girl.” Without the three signature elements, she’s nearly unrecognisable in the photo:

Some commenters agreed, with one writing: “Everyday she proves why people would’ve not recognised Clark Kent was Superman.”

Another added: “That’s insane I didn’t even recognise you.”

Fellow actor Melanie Lynskey wrote: “HANG ON you are 100% stunning in this look!!”

Deschanel suggested in an Instagram story that her hair alteration might be related to her new role in the third season of the Apple dramady “Physical.” The “500 Days of Summer” star is set to play “a former sitcom star who jumps into the burgeoning fitness industry,” according to Variety.

Advertisement

Deschanel pictured in her trademark frames as Jess on New Girl. FOX via Getty Images

Deschanel recently returned to screens with the launch of her new Max show, What Am I Eating?”

She told the New York Post last month that the show is about “really sharing all this knowledge that we have” about food.